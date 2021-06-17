GeoWealth Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 339,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 97,063 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68.

