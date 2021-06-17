Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Reduced by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

