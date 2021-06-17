Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,853. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,915 shares of company stock worth $21,051,666. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

