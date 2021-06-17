DAEX Trading Down 16.3% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $16,512.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00061379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00083673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041815 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.