Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,322. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

