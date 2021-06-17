Kleros Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $83.13 million and $3.69 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.80 or 0.00451044 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.