CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

