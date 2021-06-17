Raydium Price Reaches $4.06 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $4.06 or 0.00010423 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $207.56 million and $11.70 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,093,337 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

