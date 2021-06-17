Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $55.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.51. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

