American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.18.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.91. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

