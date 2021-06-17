APR Coin (APR) Price Up 58.6% This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $22,437.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.00787905 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000737 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,689,638 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

