Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $829.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $16.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $888.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,258. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $835.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

