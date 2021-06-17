Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.66.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.31. 42,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,473. Momo has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.