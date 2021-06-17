Origin Protocol Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $291.67 million and $66.26 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00061379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00083673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041815 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,546,102 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

