Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.55

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.55 and last traded at C$41.54, with a volume of 92597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

