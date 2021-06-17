Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $377,699.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

