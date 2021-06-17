C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Down 5.9%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.86. 21,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 309,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.