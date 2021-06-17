Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 5,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 929,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

