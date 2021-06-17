fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 4.1%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $29.79. 41,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,219,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,787,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

