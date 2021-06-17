Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Declines By 23.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,115,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $9,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $808,000.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.