ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the May 13th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,872. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.