PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 958,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 767,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 114.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWFL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 2,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $271.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

