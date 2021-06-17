William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Blueprint Medicines worth $102,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.47. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

