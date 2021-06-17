Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 183,224 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

