Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.71. 9,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

