McGinn Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,975 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $390,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NEM stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 748,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

