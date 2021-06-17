Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $104,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 58,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

NSC traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,586. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

