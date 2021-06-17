52,635 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $77.26.

