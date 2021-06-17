Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.41. 43,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,910. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

