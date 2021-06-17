IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Tops $88.75 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 6% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $88.75 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00179919 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.00922555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,817.74 or 0.99799097 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,023,288,792 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,540,021 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

