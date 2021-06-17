QuantumScape (QS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 43 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare QuantumScape to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -69.59 QuantumScape Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 1.30

QuantumScape’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuantumScape and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 479 695 11 2.53

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 81.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 6.25%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

QuantumScape rivals beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

