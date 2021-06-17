Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce sales of $30.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.