$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

MNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,599. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

