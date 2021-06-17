iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 0.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.74. 25,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

