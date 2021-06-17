Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 58,400 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $25,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

