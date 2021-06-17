Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,520,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,404 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

