Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 135.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $872.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $528.63 and a 52-week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

