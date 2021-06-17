Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 31.7% in May

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 31,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $103,359.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $128,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,939.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,810,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTIP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.25. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

