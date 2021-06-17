Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IPDN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 161.42% and a negative net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.