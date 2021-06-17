Baron Financial Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,007. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71.

