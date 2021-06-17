Payden & Rygel Purchases 127,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Payden & Rygel raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,032,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,709,000 after buying an additional 103,441 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 201.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 233,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,184. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

