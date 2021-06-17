Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 36,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,751. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.