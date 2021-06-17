Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of CDPYF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

