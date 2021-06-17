Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Gap Up to $22.94

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $25.07. Applied Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 1,213 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,952 shares of company stock valued at $236,883. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

