Comparing Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) & BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOX and Mobivity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $770.77 million 5.29 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -96.38 Mobivity $13.26 million 6.85 -$2.92 million N/A N/A

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BOX and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOX currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given BOX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Mobivity.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -4.11% -26.17% -2.43% Mobivity -32.22% N/A -48.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BOX has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOX beats Mobivity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box, Inc. serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. Its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics. The company also provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. Mobivity Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

