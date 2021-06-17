TON Token Market Cap Tops $451,193.02 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $451,193.02 and approximately $33,294.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TON Token has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One TON Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00762946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042241 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

