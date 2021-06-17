Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.80 million-48.80 million.

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 15,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,202. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.57.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

