Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Insperity reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 20.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.