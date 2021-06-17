Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $219.88. 77,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,208. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $151.35 and a 12 month high of $221.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

