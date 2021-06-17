Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 0.6% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.40. 25,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,623. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

